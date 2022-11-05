MacKinnon was credited with four assists during a 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday in Finland.

MacKinnon, who has 16 points in 16 career games against the Blue Jackets, tied a career-high with four helpers Friday during the Global Series matchup. He has accomplished the feat three times. MacKinnon joined teammate Mikko Rantanen and Theo Fleury as the lone NHL skaters to amass at least four points during a regular-season game outside of North America. The 27-year-old center shared team highs with six shots and a plus-3 rating in the international event.