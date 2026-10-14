MacKinnon notched two assists, two shots on goal, five PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

MacKinnon set up goals by Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas. MacKinnon also fought Roope Hintz, with both players coming out of the heated bout a little worse for wear, though they each finished the contest. MacKinnon has five goals, seven assists, 25 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over six appearances this season. The two teams have a rematch Wednesday, so things could get a little spicy on the ice once again, and MacKinnon has shown no hesitation to be in the middle of it.