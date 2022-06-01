MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche ahead at 15:10 of the first period, and they didn't trail again in the contest. He also helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet in two of the last three games of the second round, but the Western Conference Finals showed the potential to be a defense-optional series in its opener. The 26-year-old is up to nine tallies, six helpers, 59 shots, 15 hits and a plus-7 rating through 11 playoff contests.