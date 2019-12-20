Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Earns power-play helper

MacKinnon collected a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

MacKinnon picked up the primary helper on Gabriel Landeskog's goal, which made it 1-0 Avalanche at the time. The helper extended MacKinnon's point streak to seven games. The 24-year-old has three goals and six assists in that span to lift his season numbers to 53 points (18 on the power play) in 35 contests.