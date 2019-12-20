Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Earns power-play helper
MacKinnon collected a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
MacKinnon picked up the primary helper on Gabriel Landeskog's goal, which made it 1-0 Avalanche at the time. The helper extended MacKinnon's point streak to seven games. The 24-year-old has three goals and six assists in that span to lift his season numbers to 53 points (18 on the power play) in 35 contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores go-ahead goal•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies helper in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records another multi-point effort•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sparks comeback with one of each•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Piles up more points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tacks on three more points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.