Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Eight points on three-game streak
MacKinnon set up two goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Devils.
Mack has eight points (three goals, five assists) on his current three-game scoring streak. And he's third in the NHL in scoring with 64 points (42 games), one point behind the McDavid-Draisaitl duo in Edmonton. MacKinnon is fourth in goals (25) and assists (39), and clearly one of the best players in the league and fantasy. He's keeper gold.
