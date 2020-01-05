Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Eight points on three-game streak

MacKinnon set up two goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Devils.

Mack has eight points (three goals, five assists) on his current three-game scoring streak. And he's third in the NHL in scoring with 64 points (42 games), one point behind the McDavid-Draisaitl duo in Edmonton. MacKinnon is fourth in goals (25) and assists (39), and clearly one of the best players in the league and fantasy. He's keeper gold.