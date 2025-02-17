MacKinnon scored two goals in Canada's 5-3 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

MacKinnon's second goal pushed Canada up 4-0 in the second period. It was a one-timer off a pass from Sidney Crosby, who was below the goal line, and it forced Kevin Lankinen from the Finnish net. The goal also stood as the winner. MacKinnon was named the Player-of-the-Game for his work. He has shown real chemistry with line mate and fellow Nova Scotian, Sidney Crosby, and Florida's Sam Reinhart joined the trio Monday. The overall result was electric -- Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Reinhart put up three helpers.