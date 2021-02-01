MacKinnon (lower body) is not expected to have a serious injury, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
This is an early report, and the team still hasn't revealed any specifics about MacKinnon's injury. Nevertheless, all indications have been encouraging thus far. The Avalanche's next game is Tuesday against the Wild, and a better grasp on the superstar's status should be available following morning skate.
