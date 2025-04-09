MacKinnon notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

This was MacKinnon's 1,015th point, matching Joe Sakic's record since the franchise moved from Quebec City to Colorado. Coincidentally, both MacKinnon and Sakic recorded that number of points in 870 games each. It's been a surge for MacKinnon late in 2024-25 -- he has four goals and seven assists during his eight-game point streak, giving him 116 points (38 on the power play), 320 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating across 79 appearances. He has up to three more chances to add to his totals, and if the Avalanche don't get any injured players back soon, MacKinnon may not have the opportunity to rest before the playoffs.