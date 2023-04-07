MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots, added three assists, went plus-4 and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
MacKinnon has racked up seven multi-point efforts over his last 11 games. The 27-year-old center had been a bit of a finisher lately, but he took over the playmaking role with Mikko Rantanen netting a hat trick. MacKinnon has a remarkable 104 points in 66 contests while adding 339 shots on net, a plus-30 rating and 31 power-play points this season.
