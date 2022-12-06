MacKinnon (upper body) will not return to Monday's game against Philadelphia.
MacKinnon tallied a power-play assist in 4:58 of ice time before leaving Monday's game. The star center has 34 points through 23 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's tilt with Boston.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Five-point night to power win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Registers five shots Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Friday's game postponed•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Logs assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two-point night in win•