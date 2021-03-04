MacKinnon took a hit to the head in the third period of Wednesday's game versus the Sharks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Joachim Blichfeld received a match penalty for the hit on MacKinnon, which forced the latter to head to the locker room. MacKinnon will presumably have to pass through the concussion protocol after the hard contact. Prior to his exit, the 25-year-old had an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. An update on his status may not be available until Thursday given how late it occurred in Wednesday's contest.