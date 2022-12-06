MacKinnon (upper body) won't be back in the short-term according to coach Jared Bednar, though the team doesn't yet know how long, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

MacKinnon is just the latest member of the Avs to be sidelined with injury as the team is currently without Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) and Bowen Byram (lower body) just to name a few. Still, no absence is likely to be felt more than that of the 27-year-old MacKinnon, who has racked up eight goals and 26 helpers, including 14 power-play points, to start the season. Without MacKinnon in the lineup, Alex Newhook or J.T. Compher could be pressed into service as the first-line center.