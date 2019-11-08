Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Expected to play Saturday

MacKinnon (upper body) was given a maintenance day Friday, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters "I expect him to play tomorrow."

Losing MacKinnon would likely be the straw that breaks the camel's back for the Avs considering they are already missing Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) and Mikko Rantanen (lower body). Prior to getting hurt Thursday, MacKinnon racked up one goal and three helpers for his sixth multi-point game of the season.