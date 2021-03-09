Coach Jared Bednar expects MacKinnon (upper body) to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Arizona, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

MacKinnon has missed Colorado's last three games with an upper-body injury, but he should return to his usual featured role Wednesday, skating on the Avalanche's top line and first power-play unit against the Coyotes. He's racked up five goals and 22 points through 19 games this campaign.