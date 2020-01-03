Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Explodes for four points
MacKinnon scored a goal and dished three assists in Thursday's 7-3 drubbing of the Blues.
MacKinnon opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the final minute of the first period. He later set up Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar's power-play tallies in the second and a Joonas Donskoi marker in the third. It's the fourth four-point effort this season for MacKinnon, who has 62 (25 tallies, 37 helpers) in 41 outings. He only trails the Oilers' duo of Connor McDavid (64) and Leon Draisaitl (63) in the Art Ross race, with two games in hand.
