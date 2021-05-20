MacKinnon netted a hat trick and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2.
MacKinnon is doing everything in his power to make this a short first-round series. He's already amassed five goals and two helpers through two games, leading the Avalanche to a 2-0 advantage in the series. The superstar center remains a dynamic option on offense for a team that's shown no hesitation to pile up goals.
