MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, assisted on a power-play strike and delivered one hit in Thursday's 5-0 win over Chicago.

After he recorded the secondary helper on Ross Colton's goal in the second period, MacKinnon closed out the scoring, beating Petr Mrazek to the far side off the post late in the third. The goal was MacKinnon's 100th point, marking the second straight season he's crossed that threshold. The two-point night extended his point streak (four goals, 11 assists) to eight games.