Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Extends point streak to 10 games

MacKinnon notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The second helper was highlight-reel worthy, as MacKinnon tied the Vegas defender in knots with a couple of spin moves along the wall before finding Nazem Kadri with a backhand pass that the former Leaf hammered home. MacKinnon has found his way onto the scoresheet in all 10 games to begin the season, racking up five goals and 14 points along the way.