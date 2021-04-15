MacKinnon notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

MacKinnon pushed his point streak to 11 games with a helper on Mikko Rantanen's second-period tally. During the streak, MacKinnon has seven goals and 11 helpers, with nine of the points coming on the power play. The superstar center is up to 53 points, 164 shots, a plus-26 rating and 32 hits through 39 contests overall.