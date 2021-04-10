MacKinnon recorded an assist and six shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

MacKinnon's point streak was in danger until he set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period. The 25-year-old MacKinnon is on an eight-game point streak, with five goals and eight assists in that span. For the season, the superstar center has 15 tallies, 33 helpers, 150 shots on net and a plus-22 rating in 36 appearances.