MacKinnon scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

MacKinnon led the way for the Avalanche, adding six shots on goal and a plus-3 rating. A lack of depth scoring saw them fall behind 1-0 to start the second-round series. MacKinnon has points in nine straight games to start the playoffs, racking up six goals and 10 helpers in that span. The 24-year-old seems poised to put up big numbers regardless of the result.