MacKinnon registered two assists in Colorado's 4-1 win against Calgary on Wednesday.

MacKinnon's second helper was recorded on the power play. He has 13 goals and 49 points in 32 contests this season, including 17 points with the man advantage. The 27-year-old is not only on a six-game point streak, but MacKinnon's also had five multi-point contests over that span.