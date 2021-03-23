MacKinnon notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

MacKinnon set up Mikko Rantanen's tally in the first period. Both players are on six-game point streaks -- MacKinnon has four goals and six assists in that span. The 25-year-old superstar is up to 32 points, 106 shots and a plus-17 rating in 26 outings.