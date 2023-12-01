MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and had seven shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes. He added one blocked shot and one hit to his line over 25:31 of ice time.

During an extended sequence in Arizona's end, the Coyotes forgot about MacKinnon hanging out on the other side of the ice. He one-timed a feed from Cale Makar for the game-tying goal that led to overtime. It extended his point streak to six games, but, Incredibly, it was just the first tally on the power play for MacKinnon, who has 11 points when Colorado is up a skater. With eight goals over 103 shots, MacKinnon's 7.8 SH% is the lowest since 2016. The good news is that he's scored twice on 11 shots (18.2 SH%) over the last three games, and one of the league's brightest stars may be ready to go off on a scoring binge.