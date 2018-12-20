Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Extends streak in home win

MacKinnon extended his point streak to seven games by tallying two assists in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

MacKinnon's first point of the night came on a Carey Price gaffe. The Habs' netminder had his pass intercepted by MacKinnon who quickly fed Mikko Rantanen for a tap-in goal to tie the game 1-1. He added another primary helper on Gabriel Landeskog's game-winning goal. Colorado's big three continue to be the talk of the league with a combined 155 points this season. For MacKinnon, this was his 18th game with two or more points in 2018-19. He ranks second with 55 points and also leads the league with 153 shots on goal. These types of performances have become his new norm.