MacKinnon scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

MacKinnon tallied Colorado's lone goal Monday, powering his way through the Rangers' defense before beating Jonathan Quick with a wrister to put the Avs ahead 1-0 late in the second period. The 28-year-old MacKinnon now has points in 14 straight games, tallying 13 goals with 16 assists in that span. He's up to 32 goals and 85 points, tied with Nikita Kucherov for the league lead, through 50 games this season.