MacKinnon had an assist, three shots on net, four blocks and one hit in Tuesday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.

MacKinnon won a race to a loose puck, absorbed a hit along the boards, then made the zone entry that resulted in the first of Mikko Rantanen's three tallies. That's vintage MacKinnon. The assist extended his point streak to 16 games, which is his second longest this season. MacKinnon earlier had a 19-game scoring run and also a 14-gamer. He emerged as the leading candidate for the Hart Trophy two months ago and has reinforced that position since. MacKinnon has a career-high 117 points through 69 games.