MacKinnon notched an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

MacKinnon extended his home point streak and his overall point streak to 18 games apiece when he set up Valeri Nichushkin's second-period tally. The former streak is the longest to open a season in franchise history, while the latter streak is the longest in the league this year. The 28-year-old is up to 54 points (20 on the power play) with 153 shots on net, 26 PIM, 29 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 34 contests.