Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Facing 1-2 week absence

MacKinnon will be sidelined for 1-to-2 weeks with a lower-body injury, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

The Avalanche simply can't catch a break injury-wise, as they'll now be without three of their top-five scorers for Wednesday's game against the Rangers. For now, Vladislav Namestnikov will likely slide into MacKinnon's spot on Colorado's top line, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Nazem Kadri (lower body) take over once he's given the green light.