Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Facing 1-2 week absence
MacKinnon will be sidelined for 1-to-2 weeks with a lower-body injury, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
The Avalanche simply can't catch a break injury-wise, as they'll now be without three of their top-five scorers for Wednesday's game against the Rangers. For now, Vladislav Namestnikov will likely slide into MacKinnon's spot on Colorado's top line, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Nazem Kadri (lower body) take over once he's given the green light.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Injured Monday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Three-point outing Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Reaches 90-point threshold•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each in overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Collects pair of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.