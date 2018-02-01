Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Facing 2-4 week absence

MacKinnon will be out 2-to-4 weeks with his shoulder ailment.

The Avalanche had an opportunity to reevaluate the speedy pivot, and it's a rather unfortunate prognosis for a guy who currently ranks second in the league with 61 points (24 goals, 37 assists) through 49 games. While rookie Alex Kerfoot figures to ascend to the top line, it wouldn't be surprising to see MacKinnon wind up on injured reserve soon, at which point fantasy owners would be able to follow suit and park him on virtual IR to free up a roster spot for another player -- someone who naturally won't be able to come close to replicating MacKinnon's gaudy offensive clip.