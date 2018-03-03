Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Factors into five scoring plays
MacKinnon amassed two power-play goals and three assists in Friday's 7-1 drubbing of the visiting Wild.
Incredibly, this was the second five-point effort of the season for the speedy MacKinnon, who also accomplished the feat against the Capitals on Nov. 24. Such an outstanding performance probably rendered the power-play pivot a must-own in DFS tournaments, especially for the folks involved in smaller slates. Having registered an eye-popping 76 points (31 goals, 45 assists) through 56 game, this is the year that MacKinnon has put it all together to officially join the elite class of centermen. He should fly off drafts boards next fall.
