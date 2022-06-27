MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 6.

The Lightning led 1-0 after the first period, but MacKinnon tied the game early in the second and set up Artturi Lehkonen for the go-ahead goal at 12:28 of the middle frame. Over the last two rounds of the playoffs, MacKinnon put up five goals and six assists in 10 games. He finished the postseason with 13 tallies, 11 helpers, 117 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-11 rating in 20 contests while adding his first Stanley Cup championship in his ninth season. The center is a year away from free agency, though the Avalanche will likely do everything possible to ink the center to a massive contract extension before he can reach the open market in the summer of 2023.