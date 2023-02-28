MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on six shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

MacKinnon had to wait until late in the third period, but he was able to light the lamp for the ninth time in 10 games in February. He's also produced eight helpers this month, with his surge in offense leading the charge for a much stronger stretch of play from the Avalanche. The superstar is up to 22 tallies, 71 points, 248 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 47 contests overall.