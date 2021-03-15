MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

MacKinnon took a backseat to Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky on the scoresheet Sunday. The 25-year-old MacKinnon sealed the win with an empty-netter, his second straight game with an insurance tally. He's racked up seven goals, 24 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 22 contests.