Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Finalist for Hart Trophy
MacKinnon was named as a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy on Friday, NHL.com reports.
The Hart Memorial Trophy is given to "the player judged most valuable to his team." It's tough to call 2017-18 a breakout season since MacKinnon was already an established pro for four years, but the 22-year-old's 39 goals and 97 points shattered the previous career highs of 24 and 63, respectively, that he posted in his rookie campaign. Part of MacKinnon's spectacular season came from his elevated performance with the man advantage, where he racked up 12 goals and 32 points. The other two finalists include the Kings' Anze Kopitar and the Devils' Taylor Hall.
