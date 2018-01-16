Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Finds back of net Monday

MacKinnon's second-period goal proved to be the game winner in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Ducks.

The NHL leader in home-ice scoring with 15 goals and 41 points in 24 games, MacKinnon is finally emerging in his fifth season as a true franchise player. Over the course of his current seven-game scoring streak, the 22-year-old has a whopping five goals, nine assists and a plus-8 rating.