MacKinnon scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

MacKinnon scored seven times and added four assists over seven playoff contests, but the NHL's current playoff goals leader will go no further after the Avalanche were eliminated. The 29-year-old will undoubtedly be frustrated with another early exit -- the Avalanche haven't gotten out of the second round since their Stanley Cup title in 2022. He was superb with 32 goals, 116 points, 320 shots on net and a plus-25 rating over 79 regular-season appearances, and fantasy managers wishing to have him on their roster for next year will have to have an early first-round pick to do that.