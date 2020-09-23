MacKinnon racked up nine goals and 25 points through 15 games in the 2020 postseason.

Despite his team being eliminated by Dallas in Round 2, MacKinnon still sits third in playoff points behind Tampa's Nikita Kucherov (28 in 21 games) and Brayden Point (26 in 19). The Nova Scotia native has become one of the hockey's most exciting players and, at just 25 years old, he figures to keep scoring at over a point-per-game rate for years to come.