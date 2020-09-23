MacKinnon racked up nine goals and 25 points through 15 games in the 2020 postseason.
Despite his team being eliminated by Dallas in Round 2, MacKinnon still sits third in playoff points behind Tampa's Nikita Kucherov (28 in 21 games) and Brayden Point (26 in 19). The Nova Scotia native has become one of the hockey's most exciting players and, at just 25 years old, he figures to keep scoring at over a point-per-game rate for years to come.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tacks on pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Point streak up to 13 games•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Keeps streak going with two assists•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Point streak at 10 games•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Extends point streak to nine games•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Lights up Arizona in clincher•