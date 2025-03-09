MacKinnon had two goals in a 7-4 win over Toronto on Saturday.

One came on the power play; the other went into an empty net. MacKinnon is the first player to hit the 100-point mark this season (27 goals, 73 assists; 64 games). He's riding a five-game, 13-point streak which includes six goals and 22 shots. But wait -- there's more. Mack's power-play streak also stands at five games (three PPG, four PPA). The guy's a beast.