MacKinnon scored two goals and added an assist Saturday in a 5-0 win over Detroit.

Mack now has 40 goals this season; it's the fourth time that he's scored at least that many in a season. He did it in 53 games. MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals and is second in points (91) behind league leader, Connor McDavid, who has 94. He also leads the NHL with a plus-46 rating, 69 even-strength points, 32 even-strength goals and 235 shots. Mack's 22 power-play points put him in a tie for just 12th overall. Colorado has been horrific on the power play, and they sit last in the NHL in net power-play percentage (10.3). It's an odd situation for the Avs, which finished eighth overall in net power-play production (21.8) last season.