MacKinnon logged two assists, including one on the power play, and fired seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

MacKinnon picked up his sixth multi-point effort in the last eight games. He has seven goals and seven assists during that span, which has seen him get held off the scoresheet just once. Overall, the superstar center is up to 24 goals, 27 assists, 140 shots on net and a plus-35 rating through 30 contests. He is the first player to reach the 50-point mark in the league this season, and he's seven points ahead of Connor McDavid in second place.