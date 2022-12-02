MacKinnon scored two goals and three assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres,

Three of his points -- a goal and two helpers -- came on the power play, and MacKinnon rounded out his huge performance with a game-high eight shots on net, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. After registering five multi-point performances through 11 contests in November he got December off to a flying start, and the Colorado superstar has five goals and 21 points over that 12-game stretch.