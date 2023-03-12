MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

He snapped in a power-play marker from the right face-off circle through traffic to knot the game 2-2 in the second. MacKinnon extended his home goal streak to nine games and 14 goals, setting a franchise record. His current point and goal streak stands at four games (four goals, two assists). MacKinnon's six shots Saturday give him 279 on the season, a pace that would set a new career mark despite missing a dozen games.