MacKinnon scored a hat trick and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 5.

MacKinnon scored twice in the first period, including a power-play goal. He added an assist on Gabriel Landeskog's goal in the second period and scored on a brilliant coast-to-coast for the go-ahead tally in the third after the Blues pulled even. The Blues didn't back down, and MacKinnon didn't have any magic left for a short overtime. The 26-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of nine playoff outings, only falling short in Monday's Game 4 against the Blues. Overall, he has eight goals, five helpers, 52 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating in the postseason.