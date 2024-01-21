MacKinnon produced two goals, including the game-winner, and two assists in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Flyers.
Both his tallies came in the second period as the Avs surged out to a 5-2 lead. MacKinnon has gotten onto the scoresheet in 11 straight games, racking up seven goals and 21 points over that stretch, and he's already cleared the 25-goal and 75-point plateaus with a little under half the season to go. His 77 points is now leading the NHL as the 28-year-old superstar streaks toward a career-best campaign.
