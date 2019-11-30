Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Four-point eruption in Chicago
MacKinnon scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
He opened the scoring just 59 seconds into the game by tipping home a J.T. Compher shot, setting the tone for the afternoon. MacKinnon has a six-game point streak on the go and has recorded six multi-point efforts in his last 10 contests, piling up a massive eight goals and 21 points over that stretch.
