MacKinnon scored two goals and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 27-year-old superstar helped set up Cale Makar for two tallies earlier in the game before MacKinnon potted the Avs' final two goals himself, the final one coming on a clear breakaway from his own blue line early in the third period. It's his third straight multi-point performance and fifth in eight games since returning from an upper body injury just before the calendar flipped to 2023, and on the season MacKinnon's up to 13 goals and 47 points in only 31 contests.