Colorado's road game in Nashville has been postponed, The NHL reports. MacKinnon and his teammates will not be playing Friday.
The city of Nashville experienced a water main break in the downtown area, which flooded portions of Bridgestone Arena. No decision has yet been reached about a makeup date.
