Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Garners trio of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon racked up three assists in Monday's 4-3 loss to Toronto.
MacKinnon has been boom or bust of late, generating six multi-point efforts in his last nine outings while being blanked in the other three. With 81 points in 45 games this year, the world-class center is on pace to top his career-best year from 2023-24 when he notched 140 points in 82 regular-season tilts.
