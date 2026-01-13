MacKinnon racked up three assists in Monday's 4-3 loss to Toronto.

MacKinnon has been boom or bust of late, generating six multi-point efforts in his last nine outings while being blanked in the other three. With 81 points in 45 games this year, the world-class center is on pace to top his career-best year from 2023-24 when he notched 140 points in 82 regular-season tilts.