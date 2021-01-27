MacKinnon notched an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon's helper came on a Mikko Rantanen power-play goal at 19:21 of the first period. That duo has long had chemistry, and it's apparent this year with Rantanen on a six-game goal streak. MacKinnon isn't slacking by any means -- he has nine points, a plus-4 rating and 30 shots on net through seven contests. Five of his points have come on the power play.